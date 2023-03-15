Photos: Mouni Roy raises temperature in vibrant bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is a total beach bum and her latest pictures are proof enough

The actress is currently in the US where she was seen enjoying by the beach in Miami

Mouni flaunted her toned body and curves in a vibrant bikini as she took a dip in the blue waters

"Hello Miami," she captioned her post on Instagram

Mouni has been treating her fans with several beachside photos for quite some time now

The actress is currently in the US for 'The Entertainers Tour

The tour is headed by superstar Akshay Kumar and the team was seen performing across the US over two weeks

Pictures of Mouni and Akshay's performance at one of the concerts have gone viral on the internet

Both Mouni and Akshay took the US by storm as they performed on some of the most popular chartbusters

