Mother's Day 2021: Jankee Parekh Mehta shares her experience of getting her son, Sufi, through a medical procedure

There are so many things that parents pass on to their children – values, dreams and principles. But, once in a while, it is the child who imparts important lessons to the parents. For singer Jankee Parekh Mehta and her husband actor Nakuul Mehta, baby Sufi did the same. The two-month-old taught them to remain strong even in the toughest of times.

A couple of weeks ago, Jankee put out an emotional post on her Instagram handle, sharing how their son went through a surgical procedure after being diagnosed with Bilateral Inguinal Hernia.

After checking with the paediatrician and taking a second opinion, it was pretty much decided that they were going ahead with the procedure. This was also when Jankee’s instincts as a mother kicked in. What worried her most was that her little baby would have to go without milk for almost six hours as part of the procedure. She decided to prep him for it by mimicking the big day. “We had the procedure scheduled at 7.30 am, and I was asked not to give him milk post 3.30 am. On a usual night, he would wake up at 4.30 am and 6.30 am for feeds. So, all the three nights leading up to the main day, I dream fed him at 3 am and timed how long is he sleeping,” she shares.