'Tears wouldn't stop': Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee opens up about newborn son's surgery

Singer Jankee Parekh Mehta, wife of television actor Nakuul Mehta, recently opened up about their newborn son Sufi's surgery.

Both Jankee and Nakuul's life turned upside down after they learnt that their little munchkin was diagnosed with Bilateral Inguinal Hernia and had to undergo surgery under general anaesthesia when he turned two months old.

In a long post on Instagram, Jankee revealed how she fought through her emotions when she discovered the diagnosis and the urgent need for the surgery. She also shared how she prepared the child for it.

Sharing an adorable picture in which she can be seen holding Sufi in her arms, Jankee wrote, "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart."

Elaborating on how she prepped the baby for staying without his feed on the day of the surgery, Jankee wrote, "The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn’t wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn’t feed him immediately."

"My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought," she added.