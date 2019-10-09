Most popular film star in the world: Twitter fans can't wait for Oct 25 so they can watch SRK on Letterman

Shah Rukh shot an episode of the legendary chat show with the host in May. The 'King Khan' also gave Letterman a taste of the stardom he enjoys by bringing him to India for Eid celebrations in June. It is believed that the moments were also documented for the episode.

Ahead of the conversation, Shah Rukh said: "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them."

After interviewing Shah Rukh in front of a live audience, Letterman said: "The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list."