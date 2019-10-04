Flashback Friday: Video of young a Shah Rukh Khan anchoring show on Doordarshan goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan who always wins everyone’s heart with his style and pictures is again doing the same on the internet. There’s a video on twitter marking the Flashback Friday we’ve been waiting for.
In this video Shah Rukh Khan is anchoring a television show on Doordarshan with a lady anchor, and inviting singer Kumar Sanu on the stage to perform one of his tracks.
Shah Rukh tried his hands on every possible line of work before fetching fame in Bollywood and this video is just a proof of that. SRK who is appreciated for his wit and humour other than his looks is showing these skills in this viral video as well.
Shah Rukh's last film Zero tanked at the box office after which the actor decided to take a break from films. Khan still hasn’t announced his future projects. But he’s surely producing content with the collaboration with Netflix. Bard of Blood is the newly released Netflix series produced by SRK.
