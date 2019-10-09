Shah Rukh Khan is his witty self in 'My Next Guest with David Letterman' Teaser

For his contributions to film, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, and the Government of France awarded him both the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d’honneur. He is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, supporting causes close to his heart around the world and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Edinburgh for his film and philanthropic work. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Bedfordshire University in 2009 for his contribution to arts and culture He founded film production company Red Chillies Entertainment along with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2003, which has produced box office hits like Chennai Express and most recently, Badla. He is currently producing Bard of Blood and Class of ‘83 with Netflix. He is also the proud co-owner of two cricket franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Trinbago Knight Riders.