'Mommy & Daddy Are In Love': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Welcome Their Little 'Daughter' Home (VIDEO)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in Decmeber 2021 and the couple has been an audience favourite ever since then. Well, almost after 3 years of their wedding, the couple is now all set to embrace parenthood. But, the catch here is, that the couple have become proud pet parents to a little fur baby, a kitten.

Ankita took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of welcoming her kitten home. Both Ankita and Vicky's hearts can be seen full of joy and love upon bringing their adorable 'princess' home. The kitten too in return was seen showering the couple with love as she licked their hands and felt comfortable in their embrace. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Ankita also revealed the name of their pet kitten and stated that she and Vicky have named her 'Mau Lokhande Jain.' She then went ahead to congratulate herself and husband Vicky for being proud parents of their 'little daugher,' and went ahead to state that both of them are already head over heels in love with her.

Ankita writes, ''Welcome to the family, our little princess Mau Lokhande Jain! You’re the newest addition to our family, mommy and Daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives. Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau. Here’s to many adventures, playtime, and cozy moments with our new little bundle of joy! Mau, you’re loved and cherished already, our sweet daughter!”

On the work front, both Ankita and Vicky are currently seen winning hearts in Colors TV's Laughter Chef. The couple also participated in Bigg Boss 17 last year.