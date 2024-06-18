'Nibba-Nibbi Lag Rahe Hain': Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Trolled For Their Rock & Roll '90s Look

Telly star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were recently papped in different looks from the 90s as they adapted characters from Hollywood rom-com movies for a shoot in Mumbai.

While Ankita was spotted donning a printed multicolour off-shoulder top and skirt with yellow heels, Vicky wore a light green shirt, white pants, and matching white shoes. The two were snapped outside the sets of Laughter Chef, where they also met Bharti Singh. However, netizens had mixed reactions to their look. While some praised them, others brutally trolled them.

Vicky and Ankita got papped as they headed to the shoot of the show. As soon as the video was shared by a paparazzi on social media, one of the users wrote, "Buddhi pies."

While another comment reads, "Cringe kyu lag rhe hai."

Another comment reads, "Trying so hard to look cute...but as usual, chhapri."

'Nibba -nibbi lagre hain', comment reads.

The Laughter Chef is hosted by Bharti Singh. The earlier episode witnessed Rahul Vaidya as Circuit, Ali Gony as Munna Bhai from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, and Nia Sharma dressed as Dhak Dhak actress Madhuri Dixit.

Vicky and Ankita got married on December 14, 2021. The duo grabbed the headlines for their marital life during their appearance on Bigg Boss 17.