Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Celebrate 6 Years Together: Actress Shares Glimpse

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 11, 2024
Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of what celebrating her 6th year of being with husband Vicky Jain looks like.
Both Ankita and Vicky can be seen twinning in an all white attire as they strike a few poses for the camera.
From a bed adorned with roses and other flowers, the couple surely spent a romantic evening together.
Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, ''Last night we celebrated 6 years of ‘we met, we dated, we’re still not sure how we ended up here but we’re lovin’ it’ kind of love.''
From goofy times to mushy pushes, Ankita and Vicky's celebration of love looked like a dreamy affair.
The actors, who tied the knot in December 2021, were in a courtship period of almost 3 years before they decided to take the plunge.
Before their participation in Bigg Boss 17, They previously participated in Star Plus' show 'Smart Jodi,' winning the competition together.
However, it was during their time together in Bigg Boss that the couple became a subject to public scrutiny as the viewers saw constant fights and arguments between the two.
By the end of the show, Ankita and Vicky came out stronger than before and their first song together was recently released too.