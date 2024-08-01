Ankita Lokhande Shares Heartfelt Birthday Note For Hubby Vicky Jain: 'Someone I Call My Home'; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain | Instagram

Actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a heartwarming video and wished her husband Vicky Jain on his birthday. In the video, we can see their sweet moments together, and Ankita's thoughtful message to her husband.

The clip showed a connection between the cute couple Ankita and Vicky and highlighted their journey together. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It’s my “one and only’s” birthday today! You are already everything that I ever wanted, but more than that, you are someone I call my home and my secure place...because you bring out the best in me & the best of us! If it’s been a long day...I want to end it in your arms. If it’s been a short day...I want to spend all my time with you and that’s all I really wanna do. Happy Birthday baby, I love you."

The duo dated for several years before getting married. The couple has a strong bond and connection, and they often share their love and moments from their lives on social media.

Ankita is often all praise for her husband, who has supported her through tough times. Their partnership gained public attention when they appeared on reality shows, showcasing their connection and understanding. The celebrity couple always supports each other and gives their fans couple goals with their public appearances.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt in December 2021. They are the much-loved couple in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, the duo was a part of the show Smart Jodi, followed by their participation in Bigg Boss 17. They are currently seen in the reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.