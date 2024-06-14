 PHOTO: Ankita Lokhande Remembers Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His 4th Death Anniversary
Actress Ankita Lokhande Jain remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) on his fourth death anniversary by sharing an unseen picture of the 'Kai Po Che!' star with his pet dog 'Fudge'.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Ankita was in a romantic relationship with her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star, SSR, from 2010 until they parted ways in 2016.

On his death anniversary, Ankita took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sushant wearing a grey sleeveless T-shirt and shorts, standing behind his favourite furry friend 'Fudge,' who is seen sitting in front of him.

Check it out:

The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress did not write a caption for the post but added the tune of 'Heartbeat' by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy from the movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho.'

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly having committed suicide. The dog was taken to Patna, Bihar, by the late actor's father and passed away three years after Sushant's death.

Actress Adah Sharma, known for 'The Kerala Story', now lives in Sushant's former residence in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

On the personal front, Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain

The couple participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17.' Ankita recently featured in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' alongside Randeep Hooda, who played the titular character in the biographical drama.

