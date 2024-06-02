 Adah Sharma On Moving Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Apartment: 'Many People Tried To Scare Me Away'
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at his Bandra residence.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Actress Adah Sharma has officially shifted to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, where he passed away by suicide in June 2020.

Ever since Rajput's demise, his flat has struggled to find a tenant for more than three years; however, Adah revealed she moved into the place four months ago and rented it for five years. The actress told Bombay Times, “I was busy promoting my projects, including ‘Bastar’ and the OTT release of ‘The Kerala Story’. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in.”

Further, she stated that she has lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all her life and this is the first time she moved out of there. 'I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds," added the actress.

The actress was asked if she was afraid about renting Sushant's place, to this, Adah said that she has followed her intuition, not other people’s opinions.

"Many people had tried to scare me away from starting my career with a horror movie (‘ 1920’), but I did it and scared them instead (smiles). They dissuaded me from being a part of ‘The Kerala Story’, too, and the kind of numbers the film made is for all to see," concluded Adah.

Reportedly, Sushant was paying ₹4.5 lakh per month for the two-storey property and had rented the apartment in December 2019. It is a duplex and spans over 3,600-sq ft.

