'Terrorists Are Villains Not Muslims': The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma After Being TROLLED For Attending Iftar Party

On March 24, politician Baba Siddique hosted his annual Iftar party during the holy month of Ramadan in Mumbai, which was graced by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Munawar Faruqui, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others.

Adah Sharma was also seen at the Iftar party; however, she was trolled by netizens.

A user on X tweeted, "What a fraud she is!!! On Odd Days Muslims are Villains for these people and you make hate movies against them!!! On Even Days Muslims are great for these people because you get invited for a Biryani!!!"

Reacting to this, Adah said, "On odd and even days dear sir terrorists are villains. Not Muslims."

Adah was trolled as she was a part of The Kerala Story, which is about a group of women from Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam.

Earlier today, Adah shared a video, in which she is bathing the elephants. However, a user commented, "Ma'am please muslim ke against waale propoganda film mat banaao Mai aapka bohot bada fan thaa." Adah replied saying, "Terrorists ke against film banaya. I'm sure aap bhi unke against ho❤️"

While several users claimed that the movie was against Muslims or Islam, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, in an interview with Rediff, said that the film is against terrorism and not against a particular religion or caste. "People will understand that this film is not against anyone, it's against terrorism. And we are appealing to all those who are against terrorism, to join us in our fight," he said.

Released in 2023, the movie also starred Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah was last seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story. She also has The Game Of Girgit in her pipeline.