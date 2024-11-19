 Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy Tale With...' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy Tale With...' (VIDEO)

Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy Tale With...' (VIDEO)

Shraddha Arya, known for her role as Preeta in 'Kundali Bhagya', one of the longest-running TV shows, has decided to quit the show after 7.5 years. As she bid farewell, she shared an emotional note reflecting on her journey, stating, "This show saw me grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother-to-be."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Arya, who has played the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, one of the longest-running TV shows, has decided to quit the show after 7.5 years. Her portrayal made her a much-loved character and a significant part of the show's success. As she bid farewell to the serial, she shared an emotional note reflecting on her journey.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, "You won’t believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times ‘cuz.. nothing .. no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment.. the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting & Loyal piece of work. #KundaliBhagya."

"This Show saw me Grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother to be (who’s still quite silly & goofy but that’s besides the point). So you can imagine how close this journey has been to my heart," she added.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vadgaon Sheri Constituency: All About, Parties, Past Results, Losers, And Vote Shares
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vadgaon Sheri Constituency: All About, Parties, Past Results, Losers, And Vote Shares
Tamil Selvan Vs Ganesh Yadav: Tamil Voters In Mumbai Closely Watch High-Stake Battle Between South Indian Candidates In Sion-Koliwada
Tamil Selvan Vs Ganesh Yadav: Tamil Voters In Mumbai Closely Watch High-Stake Battle Between South Indian Candidates In Sion-Koliwada
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Yevla Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, And Vote Shares
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Yevla Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, And Vote Shares
Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League
Video: Soccer Player Does 'Donald Trump Dance' After Scoring Goal In CONCACAF Nations League
Read Also
Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)
article-image

"7 AND A HALF YEARS of being PREETA were nothing short of a real life fairy tale with Fancy Clothes, Fame, popularity, wonderful work team & co actors, travel, glamour, challenging scenes, Dance , Drama , and everything that an Artist’s Perfect life is build of. Thank You @ektarkapoor for Choosing me to be the one to have and revel in this ELITE LIFE experience!"

"Thank you @zeetv , All My costars, crew of the show, Directors, writers, cinematographers, ADs, EPs, Production Heads, stylists, Beautifying team, The spot dadas and everyone involved for making this journey possible, successful, comfortable and a lot happier! KB YOU’LL ALWAYS BE MY BABY!," concluded Arya.

Read Also
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch...
article-image

Currently, Paras Kalnawar, Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali are seen playing pivotal roles in Kundali Bhagya.

Initally, in 2017, the show starred Shraddha, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja REACTS To Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'No Time To Answer...

Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja REACTS To Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'No Time To Answer...

Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy...

Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts...

Diljit Dosanjh's Fans Get Emotional During His Ahmedabad Concert, Singer Receives Ring & Other Gifts...

'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits...

'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits...

Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel...

Diljit Dosanjh Playfully Calls Out Fans For Watching His Concert For Free From Ahmedabad Hotel...