Mom-To-Be Shraddha Arya Quits Kundali Bhagya After 7.5 Years, Pens Emotional Note: 'Real-Life Fairy Tale With...' (VIDEO)

Shraddha Arya, who has played the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, one of the longest-running TV shows, has decided to quit the show after 7.5 years. Her portrayal made her a much-loved character and a significant part of the show's success. As she bid farewell to the serial, she shared an emotional note reflecting on her journey.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote, "You won’t believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times ‘cuz.. nothing .. no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment.. the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting & Loyal piece of work. #KundaliBhagya."

"This Show saw me Grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother to be (who’s still quite silly & goofy but that’s besides the point). So you can imagine how close this journey has been to my heart," she added.

Check it out:

"7 AND A HALF YEARS of being PREETA were nothing short of a real life fairy tale with Fancy Clothes, Fame, popularity, wonderful work team & co actors, travel, glamour, challenging scenes, Dance , Drama , and everything that an Artist’s Perfect life is build of. Thank You @ektarkapoor for Choosing me to be the one to have and revel in this ELITE LIFE experience!"

"Thank you @zeetv , All My costars, crew of the show, Directors, writers, cinematographers, ADs, EPs, Production Heads, stylists, Beautifying team, The spot dadas and everyone involved for making this journey possible, successful, comfortable and a lot happier! KB YOU’LL ALWAYS BE MY BABY!," concluded Arya.

Currently, Paras Kalnawar, Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali are seen playing pivotal roles in Kundali Bhagya.

Initally, in 2017, the show starred Shraddha, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura.