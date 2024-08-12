 Shraddha Arya Pregnant; Media Banned On Sets After Actress Resumes Kundali Bhagya Shoot (Exclusive)
Shraddh Arya tied the knot with beau Rahul Nagal in the year 2021.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Shraddha Arya, currently a part of Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya tied the knot with beau Rahul Nagal in 2021. While there have been rumours about her pregnancy quite a few times, the actress has always rubbished them. But looks like, this time around, this is more than just a rumour.

A recent report by ABP news confirms the actress' pregnancy. According to SBS news, Shraddha Arya is expecting her first child with husband Rahul Nagal and is all set to embrace parenthood. While there has been no official confirmation about the same by the actress, fans of the Kundali Bhagya fame are more than elated about the same. Some fans of the actress state that they already knew this, other fans hope that this news is true.

Well, the Free Press Journal too tried getting in touch with our sources close to the actress and the source reveals to us a few details about the same. Our source says that the actress has not been shooting on the sets of the show for quite some time now and has now resumed work. The source says, ''Not sure if the news around Shraddha's pregnancy stands true, but yes, she has not been shooting from the sets of the show for quite some time. However, she has resumed shooting from yesterday. But, as soon as she resumed shooting, the media has been banned on the sets of the show for some time.''

The current season of the show is helmed by Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali. Adrija recently replaced Sana Sayyad on the show as the actress was expecting her first child.

