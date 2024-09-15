 Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch Video
Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram handle to announce pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal. The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about media being banned on the sets of her show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ after Shraddha resumed shooting.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Arya, who is currently a part of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy.

The actress and her husband Rahul Nagal are expecting their first child together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a cute video of her and husband Rahul by the beach. In this video, Shraddha can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she dances with husband Rahul. This sweet moment between the couple can be seen in a small round mirror kept by the beach along with a pregnancy kit, which confirms Shraddha’s pregnancy.

Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, the Kundali Bhagya fame writes, “We Are Expecting A Little Miracle.” As soon as Shraddha shared this video, her fans and friends from the fraternity started showering her with love and best wishes. Krishna Mukherjee, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Anita Hassnandani and many others congratulated the couple as they dropped hearts and best wishes on her post.

The Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported about media being banned on the sets of Kundali Bhagya after Shraddha resumed shooting for the show after a brief hiatus.

We wish the couple a hearty congratulations as they are all set to embrace the journey of parenthood together.

