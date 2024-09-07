Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai For Delivery, To Welcome Baby With Ranveer Singh Soon (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Good news is just around the corner as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their baby to arrive soon. On September 7, 2024, the actress was spotted arriving at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for the delivery.

The Om Shanti Om actress was seen in her car at the hospital to get admitted for her baby's delivery, she was seen wearing a face mask. Later, Ranveer, his mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister, Ritika Bhavnani, were also seen arriving at the hospital. This coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out the video:

However, is still unclear whether Deepika and Ranveer are at the hospital for their baby's delivery or a routine checkup.

On Friday, September 6, Deepika and Ranveer visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before the actress's delivery. Deepika was elegantly dressed in a green saree, while Ranveer wore a kurta and pyjama. The couple was joined by their families during the visit.

Recently, Deepika shared stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot with Ranveer on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, Padukone added an evil eye, heart and a forever emoji.

The actors, who married in 2018, announced the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post in February 2024. "September 2024," was written on the image with baby clothes and shoes.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, among others.

Next, she has Singham Again with Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.