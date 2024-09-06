 Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Due Date (VIDEO)
Ranveer Singh Protects Pregnant Deepika Padukone During Visit To Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Due Date (VIDEO)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child together, announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
article-image

The arrival of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby is just around the corner! Ahead of Padukone's due date, the parents-to-be visited Siddhivinyak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The Om Shanti Om actress is currently in her third trimester.

In the viral video, mom-to-be Deepika is seen wearing a green saree while flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta and pyjama set.

Check out the video:

Earlier this week, the Simmba actor returned to Mumbai to be with his pregnant wife Deepika in her final weeks of pregnancy. Reportedly, the actor was busy shooting. According to News 18, Deepika will be delivering her first baby on September 28 in Mumbai.

A source close to the couple told the publication, "Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Mumbai. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work."

The source further revealed, "Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas."

Recently, Deepika shared stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot with Ranveer on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, the couple just dropped a couple of emojis in the caption.

article-image

The actors, who married in 2018, announced the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post in February 2024.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, among others.

Next, she has Singham Again with Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Kiara Advani and Aditya Dhar's as-yet untitled action thriller film.

