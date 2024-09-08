Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl, six years after their marriage. The news was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official social media handle.

"Congratulations DeepVeer. Blessed with baby girl on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi," the post read. Deepika and Ranveer are yet to make the official announcement.

Deepika Padukone was admitted at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, where she gave birth to her baby girl. She was accompanied by Ranveer, his mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister Ritika Bhavnani at the hospital.

As soon as the good news was shared on social media, fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes.

On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before the actress' delivery. Deepika was seen caressing her baby bump as she walked barefoot to the temple with Ranveer by her side. The couple even participated in the aarti and sought blessings for their little one.

A few days ago, the couple broke the internet with their pregnancy shoot.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate affair at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, after dating for almost seven years. It was in February this year that they announced they were expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Deepika will be next in Singham Again, as the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'. The cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Kiara Advani in the pipeline, along with an untitled film with Aditya Dhar.