 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

The couple shared the joyous news with their followers, marking a new and exciting chapter in their lives

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a baby girl, six years after their marriage. The news was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official social media handle.

"Congratulations DeepVeer. Blessed with baby girl on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi," the post read. Deepika and Ranveer are yet to make the official announcement.

Deepika Padukone was admitted at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, where she gave birth to her baby girl. She was accompanied by Ranveer, his mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister Ritika Bhavnani at the hospital.

As soon as the good news was shared on social media, fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48
Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline
Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline
Aryna Sabalenka Is A WWE Champion: Wrestling Promotion Honours US Open Champion With Special Gift
Aryna Sabalenka Is A WWE Champion: Wrestling Promotion Honours US Open Champion With Special Gift
Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's Ganeshotsav
Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's Ganeshotsav
Read Also
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai For Delivery, To Welcome Baby With Ranveer...
article-image

On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before the actress' delivery. Deepika was seen caressing her baby bump as she walked barefoot to the temple with Ranveer by her side. The couple even participated in the aarti and sought blessings for their little one.

A few days ago, the couple broke the internet with their pregnancy shoot.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate affair at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, after dating for almost seven years. It was in February this year that they announced they were expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Deepika will be next in Singham Again, as the first lady cop in Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'. The cast also includes Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

On the other hand, Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Kiara Advani in the pipeline, along with an untitled film with Aditya Dhar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Bengali Filmmaker Arindam Sil Suspended By Directors' Body Over Sexual Harassment Charge

Bengali Filmmaker Arindam Sil Suspended By Directors' Body Over Sexual Harassment Charge