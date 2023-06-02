'Mohit Suri gave me a f*ck all role, had to pee on myself': Sidharth Bhardwaj on walking out of Ek Villain

Actor and former Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj recently revealed that he walked out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sets as he was unhappy with how his role was presented. Ek Villain, which released in 2014, starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

In an interview with ETimes, Sidharth revealed he refused to be a part of the film after the script was completely changed.

Sidharth: He changed the whole script of Ek Villain

He said, "In India, there are a few directors jinke kadh jitni chhoti hai, ego utna bada hai. I walked out of Mohit Suri’s set. He was giving me a f*ck all role. He changed the whole script of Ek Villain. He told me a whole different script. In the first scene, I slap myself with shoes, I pee on myself and Siddharth Malhotra burns me alive. There’s no recovery of me in the entire movie."

Sidharth added that he was typecast as a villain or 'dumb'. "They couldn’t fit me in mainstream. I wasn’t getting meaningful roles. People who are not from the industry, are treated like dogs. Salman Bhai knows me and he loves me. He is happy for me," the actor added.

Mohit Suri: He didn’t want to get beaten

However, reacting to Sidharth's claims, Mohit Suri told the news portal that what the Bigg Boss fame said is not true. The filmmaker said that he didn’t want to get beaten or even take a punch from Sidharth Malhotra in the action scene. "It was highly unprofessional for him to create a tantrum on the eve of the shoot, when the shot had to be taken. So I made my assistant director play the part. We didn’t even have time get another actor," Mohit said.

Ek Villain received positive reviews from critics, garnering praise for its theme, direction, screenplay with Riteish Deshmukh receiving particular praise for his first ever negative role. The film was a major box-office success.