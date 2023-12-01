Mission Raniganj OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's Film?

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj, which had a theatrical release in October 2023, has released digitally. After paving a successful journey on the big screens, the film has arrived on the OTT grounds and is exclusively available on Netflix.

The film is based on a true incident and highlights the courageous act of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill. The film revolves around the story of a valiant mission led by Late Jaswant Singh Gill to rescue coal miners in 1989.

Mission Raniganj promises to bring to life the accident that shook not only the nation but also the world.

The production house of Mission Raniganj, Pooja Entertainment, earlier issued a statement, stating, "The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. This remarkable rescue mission in Bharat defied all odds."

Jaswant Singh Gill was a resident of Amritsar. He received numerous awards for his brave act in 1989. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 80.

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpur.

Tyhe film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.