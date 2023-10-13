Makers Of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj Submit Film To Oscars 2024 As Independent Entry |

On the occasion of National Cinema Day, the makers of Akshay Kumar’s latest release Mission Ranigang: The Great Bharat Rescue have submitted the film to the Oscars independently. The film has garnered significant footfall at the box office since it is based on a true incident and highlights the courageous act of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill.

For those unversed, the Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero starring actor Tovino Thomas has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards. Directed by the visionary Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

Mission Raniganj is a film inspired by a real-life incident that took place at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal. It draws inspiration from the heroic actions of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a coal mine rescue mission in Bharat. The production house Pooja Entertainment issued a statement, stating, "The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. This remarkable rescue mission in Bharat defied all odds." Jaswant Singh Gill, a resident of Amritsar, received numerous awards for his brave act in 1989. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 80.

Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpur.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, breathed life into the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. Mission Raniganj was released in theatres on October 6.

