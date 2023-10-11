Akshay Kumar REACTS To Box Office Failure Of Mission Raniganj: 'I Want To Own Up, It Is One Of My Best Films'

Akshay Kumar | Photo by Varinder Chawla.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently called Mission Raniganj his 'best film' as he reacted to its box office failure. Also starring newlywed Parineeti Chopra, the film hit the big screens on October 6 and clashed with Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming. Akshay's film has earned nearly Rs 20 crore at the box office. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Reacting to the box office collection of the film, Akshay reportedly told Navbharat Times, "The film has not worked, but I want to own up and say it is my best film."

The actor also stated that Mission Raniganj has been a commercial non-performer but it is one of his best movies. "It is not a commercial film. It has not earned as much as it should have earned. But, I have come here knowing that the film has not done well, to own the film – and I have done some 150 films by now and say that this is one of my best films," Akshay added.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal earlier, Akshay opened up about the film being tax free. He said, "It's the producer’s take, he has to take a call, the actor doesn’t have to decide. It’s the state government who can also decide. My last film OMG 2 is an educational film about sex education, it’s a very important film for society so the state government needs to take a stand and decide."

Ahead of its release, Mission Raniganj received a standing ovation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following the screening of the film, the CBFC panel was moved by the larger-than-life story of the film.

Mission Raniganj is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay, who raced against time and rescued miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in November 1989 in Raniganj. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

It may be noted that Akshay made his big screen appearance for the last time in 2023 with this film. He will next be seen in films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5 among others.

