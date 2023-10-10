Parineeti Chopra Returns To Mumbai 2 Weeks After Wedding, Flaunts Sindoor & Choora

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai 2 weeks after tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Parineeti was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday (October 10). She wore an all-black outfit and white shoes
The new bride also flaunted her pink wedding choora and red sindoor
Parineeti was all smiles as she posed for the paps. She also thanked them for the wishes
Parineeti and Raghav got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members
After getting married in Rajasthan, the newlywed couple headed to Raghav's residence in Delhi to perform the griha pravesh ritual
The couple has been sharing several pictures and videos from their wedding festivities with their fans on social media
Due to prior work commitments, Parineeti and Raghav have skipped their honeymoon
According to several media reports, they will host receptions in Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai for their friends and relatives later
Several reports have also stated that Parineeti will shift her base to Delhi and will come to Mumbai for work commitments
Raghav and Parineeti got engaged in May 2023 in Delhi
