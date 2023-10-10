Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's UNSEEN Romantic Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Tuesday (October 10). The actress has received several sweet wishes from her industry colleagues and friends

To make her day more special, Bollywood actor-producer and Rakul's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani shared an adorable video to wish her

The video features some unseen romantic and mushy pictures of Rakul and Jackky

In one of the pictures, which is from their vacation, the couple is seen enjoying a beach day at an exotic location

The couple has been in a relationship for a quite long time. They usually share their cute PDA on social media

Rakul and Jackky are also spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai

Rakul made her relationship official with Jackky with a lovely Instagram post on her 31st birthday in 2021

Thanks For Reading!

Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Fans In Mumbai
Find out More