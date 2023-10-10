Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday with the media and her fans on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress turned 33 on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She looked radiant as she celebrated her special day with her fans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakul looked beautiful in an orange bodycon dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was seen cutting multiple cakes that her fans and the paparazzi got for her
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress glowed as her fans sang the birthday song for her
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was also seen feeding her fans cake from her own hands and clicking pictures with them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
