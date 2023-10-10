Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday with the media and her fans on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress turned 33 on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked radiant as she celebrated her special day with her fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakul looked beautiful in an orange bodycon dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was seen cutting multiple cakes that her fans and the paparazzi got for her

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress glowed as her fans sang the birthday song for her

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was also seen feeding her fans cake from her own hands and clicking pictures with them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

