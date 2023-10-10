Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Curves In Hot Pink Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the internet on fire on Tuesday with a bunch of new photos

The actress flaunted her hot curves in a bright pink saree

She shared a slew of new pictures on her Instagram handle and her fans cannot help but gush over them

The actress also posted a black and white picture of herself and her captivating eyes stole the show

Samantha was in Dubai recently to attend an event, and the crowd there went berserk as she graced the stage

The actress was a total sight to behold in the hot pink cape-saree

Samantha was last seen in Kushi, and at present, she is on a break from work

Thanks For Reading!

Koffee With Karan 8 Tentative Guest List
Find out More