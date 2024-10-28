 Mirzapur The Film Announced: Divyenndu Returns As Munna Bhaiya, Reunites With Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal (VIDEO)
Mirzapur The Film Announced: Divyenndu Returns As Munna Bhaiya, Reunites With Pankaj Tripathi & Ali Fazal (VIDEO)

Months after the release of Mirzapur season 3, the makers of the series have announced Mirzapur: The Film. On October 28, an announcement video was unveiled, which marks the return of Divyenndu, aka Munna Bhaiya. The announcement also features characters from Mirzapur, such as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Subodh, aka Compounder.

Months after the release of Mirzapur season 3, the makers of the hit series have announced Mirzapur: The Film, which is slated to release in 2026. On Monday, October 28, an announcement video was unveiled, which marks the return of Divyenndu, aka Munna Bhaiya.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon." The announcement also features characters from Mirzapur, such as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Subodh, aka Compounder.

Check out the video:

Talking about the film, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment said in an official statement, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few."

"We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," they added.

The first season of Mirzapur was announced in 2018 and the second season in October 2020. While the third season was released in July 2024.

