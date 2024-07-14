'Dekhna Hi Hai Toh Ambani Ki Shaadi Dekh Lo': Woman Slams Mirzapur 3 With Hyderabadi Review

Mirzapur 3 has gripped the audience ever since its release. Now, a user on platform X shared a video of woman reviewing the series Mirzapur 3. Sharing the video the user wrote, "Honest Hyderabadi Review of Mirzapur 3."

The funniest Hyderabadi review reveals the story of Mirzapur season 3, giving out a disclaimer of season 1, and season 2. The lady expressed, "Almost after four years Mirzapur landed in the market, and has terrified the audience. Phele season mai humare se Bablu bhaiya cheen liye, dusre season mai Munna bhaiya cheen liye, aur teese season mai se humara dimagi sukoon hi cheen liye."

She was frustrated by the waiting for four seasons and stated, '4 saal intizaar kara ke, 4-sec mai intizaar ka intikaal mai badal diya'

She also remarked that this season if it works will only be because of Ali Fazal and, without Beena Tripathi, Mirzapur is incomplete. She also slammed Golu's character by saying, 'ek baar to kaan mai bhinbine wale machar se mauhabat ho jayegi magar Golu ke kirdaar se nahi'.

Honest Hyderabadi Review of Mirzapur 3..🤣 pic.twitter.com/LAs6ooDOIy — BITTU SHARMA- ‏بٹو شرما (@common000786) July 13, 2024

She further added, "Vijay Verma apni performance se kafan phena ke dafan kar dale. Also, Kaleen Bhaiya did have not many scenes this time but still, he is everyone's favourite. We had another 150 billion characters in this show, but they were all dogs. No one knows this except for the writer."

She also said that we wouldn't have had to go through this torture if the makers had done half of the meetings before the show. The reviewer opined, "The last two episodes were good. Apni Zuban mai bola jaye toh Briyani Biryani thandi thi magar double ka meetha cheekh maar tha. Dekhna hi hai toh Ambani ki shaadi dekh lo jo khatam hone ka naam nahi le rahi, uska bhi teesra season hi chal raha hai."

While concluding her review she expressed, "It's good that the next season came after six years because it will take time to fix my mental state."

Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, and written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment. The series has been streaming on Amazon Prime from July 5, 2024.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma, Anil George in pivotal roles.