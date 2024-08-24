 'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD

'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, recently seen in Amazon Prime's Mirzapur, opened up about her 'masturbation scene' in the season one of the show being addressed as 'bold' by a few journalists. The actress is of the opinion that this should not be made a big deal and also revealed asking journalists if they had never masturbated.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image

Shweta Tripathi Sharma made quite a wave with her stint in Amazon Prime's Crime Series 'Mirzapur.' While the series is one of the most loved crime shows on the web, the actress' introduction scene, where she is seen masturbating, stirred a lot of opinions amid the viewers of the show.

Read Also
Mirzapur's Shweta Tripathi Sharma Tells Us How To Be A Gangster (Exclusive)
article-image

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the Mirzapur fame has finally opened up on her introduction scene in the show and raised questions on journalists 'giggling' and calling her introduction scene in the show 'bold.' Speaking about the same, the actress says, ''Jab Mirzapur season release hua tha, there were a lot of people, journalists both men and women, so wo giggle kar ke mujhse puch rahe thhe and I was like, hein? matlab this toh was very regular and normal. And I asked them, I said, have none of you masturbated before? Like why are we making it such a big deal? And then they started giggling. I told them that it is our responsibility that jo bhi hum baat kar rahe hai toh kis tarah se baat karrahe hai? Because log ye dekh rahe hai, toh bahut jaruri hota hai and jis chiz ki hum big deal banayenge, wo big deal bann jayegi.''

Further talking about bringing to life what the director wants and what the writer has written, Shweta says, ''As an actor, I am here to bring to life what the director wants and what the writer has written. When I read it, I really din't think once about it also. Har chiz ke sath mera yahi rehta tha that I want to do justice to my character because I love all my characters, especially Gajgamini/Golu, wo toh mere dil ke karib hai.''

Read Also
Shweta Tripathi Sharma reveals why she said yes to Kanjoos Makhichoos
article-image

Talking about how media portals amplified the said topic, Shweta recalls a few publications doing stories on 'actors who have masturbated onscreen' and said, ''Uske baad list bhi nikli thi; 'actors who have masturbated on screen,' and I was like, are we really talking about this?''

FPJ Shorts
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry

Shweta, who has been a part of popular projects like Mirzapur, Kaalkoot and more rose to fame with her performance in Masaan opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Read Also
'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists...

'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists...

‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin

‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin

'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING...

'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING...

Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate...

Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai