'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD

Shweta Tripathi Sharma made quite a wave with her stint in Amazon Prime's Crime Series 'Mirzapur.' While the series is one of the most loved crime shows on the web, the actress' introduction scene, where she is seen masturbating, stirred a lot of opinions amid the viewers of the show.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, the Mirzapur fame has finally opened up on her introduction scene in the show and raised questions on journalists 'giggling' and calling her introduction scene in the show 'bold.' Speaking about the same, the actress says, ''Jab Mirzapur season release hua tha, there were a lot of people, journalists both men and women, so wo giggle kar ke mujhse puch rahe thhe and I was like, hein? matlab this toh was very regular and normal. And I asked them, I said, have none of you masturbated before? Like why are we making it such a big deal? And then they started giggling. I told them that it is our responsibility that jo bhi hum baat kar rahe hai toh kis tarah se baat karrahe hai? Because log ye dekh rahe hai, toh bahut jaruri hota hai and jis chiz ki hum big deal banayenge, wo big deal bann jayegi.''

Further talking about bringing to life what the director wants and what the writer has written, Shweta says, ''As an actor, I am here to bring to life what the director wants and what the writer has written. When I read it, I really din't think once about it also. Har chiz ke sath mera yahi rehta tha that I want to do justice to my character because I love all my characters, especially Gajgamini/Golu, wo toh mere dil ke karib hai.''

Talking about how media portals amplified the said topic, Shweta recalls a few publications doing stories on 'actors who have masturbated onscreen' and said, ''Uske baad list bhi nikli thi; 'actors who have masturbated on screen,' and I was like, are we really talking about this?''

Shweta, who has been a part of popular projects like Mirzapur, Kaalkoot and more rose to fame with her performance in Masaan opposite Vicky Kaushal.