Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up Hospital At Home'

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, recently opened up on her first pregnancy at the age of 21 and revealed that she almost had a miscarriage due to certain complications. She said that her husband stood by her throughout and even went to the extent of setting up a hospital inside their home for her.

Mira shared that she almost miscarried when she was four months into her first pregnancy. Recalling the moment when she returned after her routine sonography, she shared that both Shahid and the doctor had a 'worried face on'. "Everything was just different. He was like I need to talk to you but you can’t be sitting, please lie down. Because I had already dilated and I was four months pregnant, so he told me, ‘You can lose your baby any moment'," she said.

She stated that she was admitted to the hospital and was kept under observation for over two months, but that took a toll on her mental health and that is when Shahid decided to get her home, and arrange a hospital set-up at their residence itself.

"He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family came to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions," she revealed.

Mira was then rushed back to the hospital, however, this time, Shahid insisted that she would not be admitted, but would rather be at home under utmost care.

She added that when their first child -- baby girl Misha -- was born in August 2017, the doctors at the hospital called her a 'miracle baby'.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 7, 2015. The two met via their families and despite a 13-year age difference, they are head over heels in love with each other. The couple is proud parents to two kids -- Misha and Zain.