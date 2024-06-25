 Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up Hospital At Home'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up Hospital At Home'

Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up Hospital At Home'

Mira was 21 when she got pregnant with her first child with Shahid Kapoor. She revealed that despite being in the 'prime of youth', she almost miscarried the baby four months into the pregnancy

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, recently opened up on her first pregnancy at the age of 21 and revealed that she almost had a miscarriage due to certain complications. She said that her husband stood by her throughout and even went to the extent of setting up a hospital inside their home for her.

Mira shared that she almost miscarried when she was four months into her first pregnancy. Recalling the moment when she returned after her routine sonography, she shared that both Shahid and the doctor had a 'worried face on'. "Everything was just different. He was like I need to talk to you but you can’t be sitting, please lie down. Because I had already dilated and I was four months pregnant, so he told me, ‘You can lose your baby any moment'," she said.

She stated that she was admitted to the hospital and was kept under observation for over two months, but that took a toll on her mental health and that is when Shahid decided to get her home, and arrange a hospital set-up at their residence itself.

Read Also
'Was In Vulnerable Space': Mira Rajput Says It's Time She Gets 'Forgiven' For Comment Comparing...
article-image

"He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family came to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions," she revealed.

Mira was then rushed back to the hospital, however, this time, Shahid insisted that she would not be admitted, but would rather be at home under utmost care.

She added that when their first child -- baby girl Misha -- was born in August 2017, the doctors at the hospital called her a 'miracle baby'.

Read Also
'Is She Princess?': Mira Rajput SLAMMED For Making Man Hold Her Umbrella During Mumbai Rains
article-image

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 7, 2015. The two met via their families and despite a 13-year age difference, they are head over heels in love with each other. The couple is proud parents to two kids -- Misha and Zain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Nita Ambani Enjoys Chaat In Varanasi, Offers Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 1st Wedding...

VIDEO: Nita Ambani Enjoys Chaat In Varanasi, Offers Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 1st Wedding...

Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up...

Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During First Pregnancy: 'Shahid Kapoor Set Up...

Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Glow As They Return From London Babymoon

Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Glow As They Return From London Babymoon

I Shot For Maamla Legal Hai After I Wrapped Up The First Schedule Of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Reveals...

I Shot For Maamla Legal Hai After I Wrapped Up The First Schedule Of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Reveals...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update 24th June: From Deepak-Armaan’s Fight To Sai’s Revelation To Sana,...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update 24th June: From Deepak-Armaan’s Fight To Sai’s Revelation To Sana,...