 'Was In Vulnerable Space': Mira Rajput Says It's Time She Gets 'Forgiven' For Comment Comparing Babies With Puppies
HomeEntertainment'Was In Vulnerable Space': Mira Rajput Says It's Time She Gets 'Forgiven' For Comment Comparing Babies With Puppies

'Was In Vulnerable Space': Mira Rajput Says It's Time She Gets 'Forgiven' For Comment Comparing Babies With Puppies

Mira added that she still receives hate for that comment which she made seven years ago

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Mira Rajput | Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput stirred a storm by making a statement equating infants to puppies back in 2017. Recalling her comment and the backlash that followed, she recently expressed sorrow and even defended herself and issued a clarification.

She received backlash from netizens for stating that her daughter was not a puppy while questioning why people would want to have children if they couldn't spend time with them. Mira pondered on the comments in a recent interview with Film Companion, saying she thought they were "unfair".

Here's What Mira Has to Say

Speaking about her controversial remark, she stated, “While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things. I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that."

She went on to say, “I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid. I regret that and know that a lot of people were hurt by it.”

Mira added that she still receives hate for that comment which she made seven years ago, and said, "I think it’s about time I am forgiven for that because life comes a full circle and you make mistakes and you learn from them."

Her Controversial Remark On 'Babies

Mira attended a Women’s Day event in 2017, during which she had said, “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up cannot be quantified.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. The duo have two kids -- a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Despite an age difference of 13 years, the two have been happily married for several years now, and Shahid is often seen encouraging his wife and supporting her.

