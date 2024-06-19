'Is She Princess?': Mira Rajput SLAMMED For Making Man Hold Her Umbrella During Mumbai Rains

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor, received severe backlash after a video went viral on the internet in which a man can be seen holding an umbrella for her as it rained in Mumbai. Netizens slammed her for not holding the umbrella herself and asking the man to move aside on seeing the paparazzi.

In the video, Mira can be seen exiting a building with a phone and mug in her hand, while a man walked behind her holding out an umbrella to shield her. However, as soon as she saw the paparazzi stationed at the spot, she was seen telling something to the man, after which he moved aside, while Mira smiled at the paps and walked away.

The incident did not go down well with netizens and they claimed that Mira asked the man to move aside only because she saw the paparazzi. They also questioned why she could not hold her own umbrella.

"Is she princess of somewhere?" a user asked, while another wrote, "You have hands to hold umbrella. Your drink can wait." "Even princess Kate Middleton holds her umbrella," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, Mira recently launched her own skincare brand and husband Shahid Kapoor penned a loved up note for his wife on the occasion. "I am so proud of you baby. You have worked tirelessly and with quiet belief and today the dream has come true. I can’t express in words how proud I am of you. Waiting for my hamper so I can pamper me. You have always told me what products to use for my skin so not much has changed," he wrote.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 7, 2015. The two met via their families and despite a 13-year age difference, the two are head over heels in love with each other.