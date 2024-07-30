Mira Kapoor Attends Taylor Swift Concert With 'Swiftie' Misha In Munich: 'Mother-Daughter Trip Of Dreams' (VIDEO)

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on a family vacation in Europe, on Tuesday, shared a video from Taylor Swift's concert in Munich, Germany, which she attended with her daughter Misha.

Mira, who is an avid social media user with 4.8 million Instagram followers, posted a reel video showing her enjoying the concert. She wore an orange top with matching trousers and a denim jacket, while her daughter sported a white abstract design co-ord set.

The post was captioned: "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie... We couldn't believe it! Mother-daughter trip of dreams #taylorswift #swiftie."

The video has garnered 787K views. One fan commented, "goals," while another said, "Awesome.. will be soo memorable for you both." Mira also shared a solo snap of herself from the concert on her Stories section, captioning it: "Smiling at my baby girl shining."

Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 and have two children, Misha and Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid made his debut with the 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh, which also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. The actor has since appeared in films such as 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

Shahid was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

The actor will next be seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama.

It is set to release on February 14, 2025