Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Flaunts Huge Diamond Wedding Ring In Unseen PHOTO On 9th Anniversary

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today, July 7, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2015, and it was an arranged marriage.

On this special occasion, the Jab We Met actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for his wife. Sharing an unseen black and white photo with Mira, Shahid wrote, "My Happy Place."

Check out the photo:

Mira, on the other hand, shared an adorable anniversary wish for Shahid. She posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together, which also featured their kids, Zain and Misha.

She wrote, “You're the one I... (heart emoji) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (kiss emoji)”. Mira also added the song, You're Still The One in the background.

Take a look at it:

Mira was 20 and Shahid was 34 when they decided to tie the knot in Delhi.

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016, a year after their wedding. In 2018, they became parents to a baby boy, Zain, in September.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He also has Deva alongside Pooja Hegde and Ashwatthama in Vashu Bhagnani's mythological epic.

Rajput recently launched her skincare brand, Akind.