Mika Singh Shares Jacqueline Fernandez's Photo With Jean-Claude Van Damme, Tweets 'Much Better Than Sukesh'

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh grabbed eyeballs on Saturday night after he shared a picture of actress Jacqueline Fernandez with legendary action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme on social media, and went ahead to write that he was "much better than Sukesh".

By Sukesh, Mika meant to say conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who has been named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Jacqueline was in a relationship with Sukesh before the conman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and it was only after his arrest that their relationship was revealed out in the open.

With the legend Van Dam!! Can’t wait for this collab! pic.twitter.com/NsVVF9O7EZ — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) September 29, 2023

Mika Singh's jibe at Jacqueline

On Saturday, Jacqueline surprised her fans when she announced that she will be soon collaborating with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. She shared a picture with him and wrote, "With the legend Van Dam!! Can't wait for this collab!"

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the actress as soon as her post went viral.

And it was then that Mika too jumped in to congratulate her, but he did not just stop at that. "You are looking so beautiful.. he is much better than #Sukesh", he wrote.

However, as soon as it caught the netizens' attention, the singer deleted his tweet without any explanation.

Jacqueline's upcoming projects

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which interestingly also stars Mika Singh.

Besides the two, the film boasts of a wide cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Kiku Sharda, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Krushna Abhishek, and Rahul Dev.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas ahead of Christmas next year.

She also has Fateh and Kick 2 in her kitty.

