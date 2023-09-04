Jacqueline Fernandez's Venice Diaries: Actress Enjoys Pizza-Pasta, Gondola Ride

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently attended the Venice International Film Festival
The actress has been sharing several photos from Venice on her official Instagram account
In one of the pictures, Jacqueline is seen enjoying pasta and pizza at a restaurant
The actress was all smiles as she posed with the food. "Venice 🌸," she captioned her post
The actress also enjoyed gondola ride in Venice. One of the photos shows her getting on a gondola boat
Jacqueline wore a stunning black outfit which reportedly costs nearly Rs 30,000
The sheer outfit featured high neckline, lace corset, cut-out pattern at the midriff and a matching shimmery net skirt
Jacqueline completed her look with a black Dior saddle bag and a matching hairband
In another image, Jacqueline is seen reading a book. She is seen wearing black sunglasses
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite Sonu Sood in the film Fateh
