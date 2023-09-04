Jacqueline Fernandez's Venice Diaries: Actress Enjoys Pizza-Pasta, Gondola Ride

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently attended the Venice International Film Festival

The actress has been sharing several photos from Venice on her official Instagram account

In one of the pictures, Jacqueline is seen enjoying pasta and pizza at a restaurant

The actress was all smiles as she posed with the food. "Venice 🌸," she captioned her post

The actress also enjoyed gondola ride in Venice. One of the photos shows her getting on a gondola boat

Jacqueline wore a stunning black outfit which reportedly costs nearly Rs 30,000

The sheer outfit featured high neckline, lace corset, cut-out pattern at the midriff and a matching shimmery net skirt

Jacqueline completed her look with a black Dior saddle bag and a matching hairband

In another image, Jacqueline is seen reading a book. She is seen wearing black sunglasses

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite Sonu Sood in the film Fateh

