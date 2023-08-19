Mika Singh GIFTS His Best Friend Flats Worth Whopping ₹8 Crore In Mumbai & Delhi

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh is known for going out of the way for his friends, and he is famous for showering his near and dear ones with expensive gifts. But this time, he has taken it a notch higher as he reportedly gifted his best friend apartments worth Rs 8 crore in the metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi.

One of the most popular artists in B-Town, Mika has a number of chartbusters to his credit and is one of the highest-paid singers in the tinsel town.

And while he leads a lavish lifestyle, he makes sure that the ones close to him also enjoy all the luxuries of life.

Mika gifts Rs 8 crore apartments to friend

As per latest reports, Mika gifted two swanky apartments to his best friend Kanwaljeet Singh on his birthday.

While one apartment is located in a posh Mumbai society, another is situated at a prime location in the capital city of Delhi. Both the apartments are estimated to be priced at Rs 4 crore each.

As soon as the news went viral, netizens commented under the post tagging their best friends and hailed Mika for setting an example. "Ek flat toh mein bhi deserve karta hu," a user wrote, while another said, "Yaar mere doston tum kab jagoge".

About Mika Singh

This is not the first time that the singer has grabbed eyeballs due to his gifting habits. A few days ago, lyricist Kumaar took to his social media to thank Mika for gifting him a diamong ring worth Rs 18 lakh.

Mika has some of the most popular party songs to his credit, including Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Singh Is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Party Toh Banti Hai, and 440 Volt, among others.

He is also often seen performing at high profile weddings, birthdays and events involving the biggest of stars,