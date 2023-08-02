Mika Singh Gifts ₹18 Lakh Diamond Ring To Lyricist Kumaar - See Pic

Bollywood singer Mika Singh is known for showering his loved ones with over-the-top gestures and extravagant gifts. Recently, he was seen gifting a huge diamond ring to lyricist Kumaar, who seems to be one of the closest friends of the singer.

A few days ago, Kumaar took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself with Mika, in which the latter can be seen putting a diamond ring around his finger.

"Thnx @MikaSingh phaji for this lovely diamond ring. Love u..!" he tweeted, along with the picture.

As per reports, the ring is worth a whopping Rs 18 lakh, and the reason behind why Mika gifted it to Kumaar has not been revealed yet.

Kumaar's latest projects

Mika Singh and Kumaar have been working together for several years. Some of the singer's most popular chartbusters have been penned by Kumaar, including 'Subah Hone Na De', 'Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali', and others.

Kumaar has worked in with some of the biggest stars and he has several hit films to his credit, including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Shehzada', 'Ra. One', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and others.

He is now working on the songs for the upcoming films 'Dream Girl 2' and Shah Rukh Khan 'Jawan'.

