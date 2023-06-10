Celebrating Mika Singh's Birthday With Some Of His Foot-Tapping Numbers From Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Popular Singer Mika Singh turns 46 today, on June 10
On this occasion, some of his best foot-tapping soundtracks that have captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide:
Mauja Hi Mauja - This lively and energetic track from the movie "Jab We Met" became an instant hit, thanks to Mika Singh's energetic vocals and catchy beats.
Subha Hone Na De - Featured in the film "Desi Boyz," this party anthem had everyone grooving to its peppy beats and Mika Singh's powerful voice.
Gandi Baat - From the film "R... Rajkumar," this song showcased Mika Singh's versatility as he effortlessly deliveredhigh-energy vocals.
Aaj Ki Party - This celebratory track from the movie "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" became a staple at parties and festivities, with Mika Singh's dynamic voice adding a festive vibe.
440 Volt - Featured in the film "Sultan," this romantic track highlighted Mika Singh's ability to infuse emotions into his songs, making it a favorite among fans.
Dhinka Chika - A fun and catchy number from the movie "Ready," Mika Singh's playful rendition perfectly complemented the upbeat and playful nature of the song.
Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai - This peppy track from the film "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero" had everyone singing along and dancing to Mika Singh's lively vocals.
Galliyan (Unplugged) - Mika Singh lent his soulful voice to this unplugged version of the popular song from the film "Ek Villain," delivering a heartfelt rendition.
Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita - This high-energy track from the film "Rowdy Rathore" showcased Mika Singh's ability to bring life and excitement to any song
