Mika Singh Condemns Attack On Kangana Ranaut: 'Punjabi Ladies Will Be Suspended From Jobs Due To One Mistake'

Renowned playback singer Mika Singh condemned CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur for slapping actress-politician Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday and said that the incident will affect the entire Sikh community. He stated that Kaur should have showed her anger towards Kangana outside the airport when she was not on duty.

Calling the entire incident 'disheartening', Mika stated that the CISF personnel's job was to ensure safety of people and not attack them. "We as punjabi/ Sikh community has made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviours. It’s disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with #KanganaRanaut. The #CISF constable was on duty at the airport and it is her job to ensure the safety of people around," he wrote.

He went on to say, "It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve showed her anger outside the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions."

Mika expressed concern that the incident might also hamper the jobs of other Punjabi women. "This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of the mistake made by one," he wrote.

Mika clarified that he did not favour any particular political party and was only speaking against what was wrong.

As Kangana headed for the Parliament on Thursday after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she was slapped by CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who stated that she was upset with the actress as she had tagged farmers as 'terrorists'. She was later suspended and a committee has been formed to look into the incident.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also condemned the attack on Kangana.