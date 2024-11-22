 ‘Meri Marzi’: Vivian Dsena & Avinash Mishra REFUSE To Do Their Duties As Digvijay Rathee Becomes Time God In Bigg Boss 18
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, both Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra will be seen refusing to do their duties until Digvijay Rathee is the time god in the show. Digvijay too will retaliate by deciding to not give them food.

Aanchal Choudhary Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

The Bigg Boss 18 house is seeing a change in the existing dynamics with every passing day. From friends turning foes to vice versa, the current equations in the house have evolved drastically.

Well, Digvijay Rathee was declared as the Time God in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight. Post this, the Splitsvilla 15 fame was seen distributing duties to the housemates in the garden area. While the rest of the house agreed, Vivian Dsena declared that he will not be doing any duties until Digvijay is the time god. The Madhubala fame said, “Jab Tak tu time god hai tab Tak main ek bhi duty nahi karunga. Meri duty ka naam hai ‘Meri marzi.’” As soon as Vivian said this, Avinash Mishra also chimed in and stated that he too will not do any duties until Digvijay is the time god. While Digvijay objected and declared that if they do not do any duties, they will also not get food, both Avinash and Vivian were still very adamant on their decisions.

For the uninformed, when Digvijay Rathee entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant, he too had refused to do the duties assigned to him by Vivian, who was the time god back then.

Further, Digvijay as the time god will also be given the chance to save Kashish from the nominations if he wishes to do so with a special right given to him.

