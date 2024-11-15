 'I Am Officially Done': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee's Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Am Officially Done': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee's Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup

'I Am Officially Done': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee's Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup

Fans of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee were in for a shock after his girlfriend Unnati Tomar announced their breakup on social media while he is locked up inside the reality show house. "I am officially done. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while," she wrote.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Fans of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee were in for a shock after his girlfriend Unnati Tomar announced their breakup on social media while he is locked up inside the reality show house. Unnati urged their fans to not ship them anymore and stated that she is "officially done".

Unnati took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note for fans of the couple. "Hey cuties! It's a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don't waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually (sic)," she wrote.

She went on to hint at tension between her and Digvijay's team and added, "As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay's PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Calls Digvijay Rathee A ‘Background Artist,’ Says THIS About Karan...
article-image

"If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don't want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while," she concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Survey Finds 41% of New Zealanders In Favour Of Onboarding More International Students
Survey Finds 41% of New Zealanders In Favour Of Onboarding More International Students
Know Why Fighting With Your Partner 'On Text' Can Be Beneficial For Your Mental Health
Know Why Fighting With Your Partner 'On Text' Can Be Beneficial For Your Mental Health
Gold Prices Plunge As US Dollar Gains Ground; Further Corrections Likely
Gold Prices Plunge As US Dollar Gains Ground; Further Corrections Likely
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here

While Digvijay is inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, his team is yet to release an official statement on the breakup.

Read Also
Who Is Digvijay Singh Rathee? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 18's FIRST Wildcard Entry
article-image

After being one of the strongest contenders in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay entered Bigg Boss 18 as the first wildcard contestant. He was accompanied by Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay was seen getting into a heated argument with Avinash Mishra, to the extent that the two pushed each other and held each other by the collar. Amid the chaos, Digvijay also tripped and fell in the kitchen, injuring himself in the process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'I Am Alive': Actor Nitin Chauhan Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'Mother Is Crying Inconsolably'

'I Am Alive': Actor Nitin Chauhan Rubbishes Death Rumours, Says 'Mother Is Crying Inconsolably'

Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Tragic Dehradun Car Accident That Killed 6 Students: 'Alcohol Is Depressant,...

Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Tragic Dehradun Car Accident That Killed 6 Students: 'Alcohol Is Depressant,...

Amaran OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi's Film Online

Amaran OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi's Film Online

Diljit Dosanjh Pens Cryptic Note After Telangana Govt Bans Him From Singing Songs Promoting Drugs,...

Diljit Dosanjh Pens Cryptic Note After Telangana Govt Bans Him From Singing Songs Promoting Drugs,...