'I Am Officially Done': Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee's Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Announces Their Breakup

Fans of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee were in for a shock after his girlfriend Unnati Tomar announced their breakup on social media while he is locked up inside the reality show house. Unnati urged their fans to not ship them anymore and stated that she is "officially done".

Unnati took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note for fans of the couple. "Hey cuties! It's a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don't waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually (sic)," she wrote.

She went on to hint at tension between her and Digvijay's team and added, "As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay's PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay."

"If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don't want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while," she concluded.

While Digvijay is inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, his team is yet to release an official statement on the breakup.

After being one of the strongest contenders in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay entered Bigg Boss 18 as the first wildcard contestant. He was accompanied by Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay was seen getting into a heated argument with Avinash Mishra, to the extent that the two pushed each other and held each other by the collar. Amid the chaos, Digvijay also tripped and fell in the kitchen, injuring himself in the process.