MCU, Harry Potter, Conjuring Universe: An exhaustive list of movie marathons to satiate the film buff amid lockdown

Many of us are glued to the TV, table, laptop/PC and smartphone screens, going on striking out names from the overflowing must-watch movie list. Surfing the list of more movies has sort of became a daily routine. In order to make your life a little easy, here is a list of the best movies (divided by genre) in case you are in the mood for a movie marathon.

Superhero

Marvel Cinematic Universe

1. The Avengers series (The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame)

2. Iron Man 1, 2, 3

3. Captain America series (The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War)

4. Spiderman standalone series (Toby Maguire has played the superhero in three parts, Andrew Garfield in two and Tom Holland in two (Homecoming and Far From Home)

5. Thor series (The first part, Dark World, Ragnarok)

6. Dr Strange

7. Captain Marvel

8. Black Panther

9. Ant-man (two parts)

10. Guardians of the Galaxy (two parts)

DC World

1. Batman (There are 10 standalone Batman movies, beginning from 1943)

2. Superman (First appeared in a standalone movie in 1951)

3. Aquaman

4. Wonder Woman

5. Justice League

6. Suicide Squad

If you like mutant films, there is the X-men series, Deadpool (two parts), Venom

Horror

1. The Conjuring universe

a. The Conjuring (two parts so far, third is expected to release this year)

b. Annabelle (the first movie, Annabelle Creation, Annabelle Comes Homes)

c. The Nun

d. The Curse of La Llorona (also known as The Curse of Weeping Woman)

2. Amityville Horror (There are almost 16 movies based on Amityville haunting folklore. The first one came out in 1979)

3. The Exorcist (there are four adaptations so far, first movie came out in 1973)

4. Paranormal Activity (five movies)

5. The Babadook

6. Mama

7. The Omen (four adaptations, first movie came out in 1976)

8. Insidious series (four parts)

9. Sinister (two parts)

10. The Evil Dead (four movies, first one came out in 1981)

11. Poltergeist (the first movie came out in 1982, followed by two more and a modern adaptation in 2015)

12. Lights Out

13. The Grudge (three parts)

14. The Ring

15. It (chapter 1 and 2)