MCU, Harry Potter, Conjuring Universe: An exhaustive list of movie marathons to satiate the film buff amid lockdown

Many of us are glued to the TV, table, laptop/PC and smartphone screens, going on striking out names from the overflowing must-watch movie list. Surfing the list of more movies has sort of became a daily routine. In order to make your life a little easy, here is a list of the best movies (divided by genre) in case you are in the mood for a movie marathon.
Superhero
Marvel Cinematic Universe
1. The Avengers series (The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame)
2. Iron Man 1, 2, 3
3. Captain America series (The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War)
4. Spiderman standalone series (Toby Maguire has played the superhero in three parts, Andrew Garfield in two and Tom Holland in two (Homecoming and Far From Home)
5. Thor series (The first part, Dark World, Ragnarok)
6. Dr Strange
7. Captain Marvel
8. Black Panther
9. Ant-man (two parts)
10. Guardians of the Galaxy (two parts)
DC World
1. Batman (There are 10 standalone Batman movies, beginning from 1943)
2. Superman (First appeared in a standalone movie in 1951)
3. Aquaman
4. Wonder Woman
5. Justice League
6. Suicide Squad
If you like mutant films, there is the X-men series, Deadpool (two parts), Venom
Horror
1. The Conjuring universe
a. The Conjuring (two parts so far, third is expected to release this year)
b. Annabelle (the first movie, Annabelle Creation, Annabelle Comes Homes)
c. The Nun
d. The Curse of La Llorona (also known as The Curse of Weeping Woman)
2. Amityville Horror (There are almost 16 movies based on Amityville haunting folklore. The first one came out in 1979)
3. The Exorcist (there are four adaptations so far, first movie came out in 1973)
4. Paranormal Activity (five movies)
5. The Babadook
6. Mama
7. The Omen (four adaptations, first movie came out in 1976)
8. Insidious series (four parts)
9. Sinister (two parts)
10. The Evil Dead (four movies, first one came out in 1981)
11. Poltergeist (the first movie came out in 1982, followed by two more and a modern adaptation in 2015)
12. Lights Out
13. The Grudge (three parts)
14. The Ring
15. It (chapter 1 and 2)
Fantasy/Adventure
1. The Harry Potter series (eight parts)
2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindlewald
3. Lord of the Rings (three parts)
4. The Hobbit (three parts)
5. Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters
6. Stardust
7. Chronicles of Narnia (three parts)
8. Jumanji (1995) & Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
9. Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass
10. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
11. Maleficient
12. Ghost Busters (1984, two parts)
13. Oz the Great an Powerful (2013)
14. Twilight Saga (four parts)
15. Journey To the Centre of the Earth & Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Romance
1. You’ve Got Mail
2. Notting Hill
3. Titanic
4. Sleepless in Seattle
5. When Harry Met Sally
6. Maid in Manhattan
7. Pretty Woman
8. My Best Friends Wedding
9. 500 Days of Summer
10. PS: I Love You
11. Message in a Bottle
12. Moulin Rouge
13. The Notebook
14. Gone with the Wind
15. Cold Mountain
Slasher
1. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2006)
2. Scream (four parts)
3. Psycho (six movies)
4. Nightmare on Elm Street
5. Saw (eight parts)
6. Wrong Turn (six movies)
7. The Hills Have Eyes (two parts)
8. Friday the 13th (12 films beginning from 1980)
9. Halloween (the original movie came out in 1978 and there have been almost a dozen adaptations and remakes so far)
10. I Know What You Did Last Summer (three parts)
11. The Cabin in the Woods
12. Child’s Play (seven movies)
13. My Bloody Valentine (1981 & 2009)
14. Candyman
15. Alice, Sweet Alice (1976)
Action
1. James Bond (26 movies so far)
2. Bad Boys (four parts)
3. Fast and Furious series (eight films so far, one spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw)
4. Die Hard (five movies)
5. The Bourne series (five movies so far)
6. Rambo movies (five movies)
7. Mission Impossible series (six movies so far)
8. Commando
9. True Lies
10. Face/Off
11. Speed (two parts)
12. Kill Bill (two volumes)
13. Lethal Weapon (four movies)
14. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
15. The Equalizer (two parts)
16. Argo
17. Skyscraper
Crime
1. Joker
2. John Wick (three movies)
3. The Godfather (three parts)
4. Goodfellas
5. American Gangster
6. Reservoir Dogs
7. Taxi Driver
8. Catch Me If You Can
9. Zodiac
10. Departed
11. L. A Confidential
12. Nightcrawler
13. The Wolf Of Wall Street
Thriller/Psychological Thriller/Suspense
1. Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal (two parts), Red Dragon
2. Gone Girl
3. Shutter Island
4. The Sixth Sense
5. Black Swan
6. Inception
7. Basic Instinct (two parts)
8. Get Out
9. Jaws (four movies)
10. The Prestige
11. The Illusionist
12. Unbreakable, Split, Glass
13. The Machinist
14. The Talented Mr Ripley
15. The Fugitive
16. Primal Fear
17. American Psycho
Sci-Fi
1. Star Wars series (nine standalone movies so far)
2. Men In Black (four movies)
3. The Matrix (four films)
4. The Terminator (seven movies so far)
5. Avatar
6. Interstellar
7. The Martian
8. Gravity
9. Minority Report
10. Inception
11. Star Trek (12 movies)
12. Rampage
13. Edge of Tomorrow
14. RoboCop (three movies)
15. Tomorrowland
16. Invasion
17. I, Robot
Zombies/creatures/aliens
1. Resident Evil (six movies)
2. 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later
3. World War Z
4. Train to Busan
5. Zombieland
6. Rampage
7. Jurassic Park (three movies) and Jurrasic World (two movies)
8. Predator
9. Aliens (six movies)
10. ET: The Extra Terrestrial
11. Planet of the Apes (five movies)
12. A Quiet Place (two parts)
13. King Kong (2005), Kong: The Skull Island (2017)
14. Godzilla (1998), Godzilla: The King of Monsters (2019)
Animates
1. The Incredibles (two parts)
2. Frozen (two parts)
3. Moana
4. Wall-E
5. Alladin (1992)
6. Princess Bride
7. Toys Story (three parts)
8. Finding Nemo
9. Ratatouille
10. How To Train Your Dragons (three parts)
11. Up
12. Inside Out
13. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
14. The Lion King (1994)
15. Wreck It Ralph (Two parts)
16. The Emoji Movie
17. The Lego Movie
18. Shrek (five movies)
19. Tangled
20. Madagascar (three parts)
