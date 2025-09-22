 Tom Holland Hospitalised After Suffering Head Injury During Spider-Man: Brand New Day Shoot, Filming Halted
Tom Holland suffered a concussion after a fall and was treated for head injuries. A woman, believed to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance. Production on the film has been suspended following the accident. Meanwhile, producers are expected to hold a meeting soon to review and adjust filming schedules

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital after sustaining a head injury during a stunt on the set of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The incident occurred while filming at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Hertfordshire.

According to several international media reports, Holland suffered a mild concussion after a fall and was treated for head injuries. A woman, believed to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Production on the £150 million blockbuster has been suspended following the accident. A report in Deadline confirmed that filming was paused as Holland was hospitalised.

article-image

A source close to the production informed the outlet that the actor is "taking a break out of precaution" but is expected to resume shooting in a few days.

Meanwhile, producers are expected to hold a meeting soon to review and adjust filming schedules. While the accident may cause minor delays, the suspension is not expected to impact the overall production timeline of the Marvel franchise's latest installment.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started filming in Glasgow in early August and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

Last month, the makers shared a video from the first day of the shoot. The video featured Tom on the set in his Spider-man suit. "Day one back in the suit. #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming film also stars Tom's fiance Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Kevin Feige, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and others.

