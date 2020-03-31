Don’t be a baka (idiot): Top 10 anime series to binge-watch amid coronavirus lockdown

Anime or animation originating from Japan, exploded on the international scene in the Eighties and Nineties, and today is wildly popular across the world. If you’re not a fan already, you should know the story telling is refreshing and interesting. The animation is beautiful and artistic with special effects. Visually pleasing with a realistic art style, it has great action sequences, vibrant colours, dramatic angles and signature facial expressions. Japanese anime broke the myth that anime is something only for kids—it brought in intense storylines and unpredictable endings, which have adult audiences hooked.

Here's our list of anime to binge-watch in these times of lockdown…

Death Note

This is a Japanese television drama series based on the manga series of the same name. It follows the exploits of Light Yagami, a promising highschooler and aspiring detective with a strong sense of justice. An epic, intense masterpiece, it has an enthralling plot and makes for an unforgettable adventure. The characters are striking, realistic and relatable.

Tokyo Ghoul

A Tokyo college student is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives, but has become part ghoul and becomes a fugitive on the run. It has been called one of the most wildly original psychological thrillers.

Dragon Ball Z

Revisit the adventures of Goku who, along with the Z Warriors, defends the Earth against evil. The action adventures are entertaining and reinforce the concept of good versus evil. Considered the origin of all manga anime, it also teaches valuable lessons in life.

Attack on Titan

It is set in a world where humanity lives inside cities surrounded by enormous walls. Outside lurk the Titans, gigantic beings who devour humans. The story follows the adventures of a group of youngsters whose lives are changed forever after a Colossal Titan breaches the wall of their home town. They vow revenge and to reclaim the world from the Titans, joining an elite group of soldiers. Best known for its emotional moments, and beautiful and innovative anime.

Naruto

Perfect for all ages, it tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks to gain recognition from his peers and also dreams of becoming the leader of his village. The story is in two parts, the first set in Naruto's pre-teen years, and the second in his teens. A good storyline and good fights, it sets a standard for realistic fantasy. Exaggeration is minimal.

One Piece

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. Along with his crew of pirates, dubbed the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" in order to become the next Pirate King. A unique story excellently told, with awesome characters and amazing fights.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood‎

This series follows the adventures of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who are searching for the Philosopher's Stone so they can regain the bodies they lost in a failed attempt to bring their dead mother back to life. With well-developed plots and characters, it is set in a world where alchemy developed rather than modern science. It superbly blends action and adventure, with emotions.

Fairy Tail

The story follows the adventures of Natsu Dragneel, a member of the popular wizard guild Fairy Tail, as he searches the fictional world of Earth-land for the dragon Igneel. It’s sad, dramatic, serious, funny, adventurous and includes fighting. A good protagonist, an anticipating plot, quick action, it also lives up to its comedy genre.

Bleach

It follows the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki after he obtains the powers of a Soul Reaper—a death personification similar to the Grim Reaper—from another Soul Reaper. His new powers force him to take on the duties of defending humans from evil spirits and guiding departed souls to the afterlife. Great characters and storylines with intense action, this comes highly recommended for keeping you on the edge of your seat.

Hunter x Hunter

It focuses on a young boy Gon who discovers that his father, whom he was told had left him at a young age, is actually a world-renowned Hunter. A Hunter is a licensed profession for those who specialize in fantastic pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals. Gon embarks on a journey to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he clears the Hunter Examination, finds his father., meets other Hunters, and also encounters the paranormal. An amazing anime, it has fast paced action scenes, a unique story and characters.