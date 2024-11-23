'May Not Have A Scar': Kashmera Shah Gives Health Update After Recent Fatal Accident

Kashmera Shah, last seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chef along with husband Krushna Abhishek, recently met with a fatal accident in the US. The actress suffered a severe nose injury and was receiving medical treatment for the same. A few days ago, Kashmera took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of blood soaked clothes as she informed about her accident. The actress further revealed that she is now being treated for the injury and is out of danger.

Taking to her social media handle yet again today, the Laughter Chef fame gave a quick health update. The actress, shared a picture of her and revealed that the bandage is off her nose now and that she may not have a scar. She further reveals that she has been recovering fast and thanks everyone for their concern. Kashmera writes, ''Finally the bandage is off. A huge relief that I may not have a big scar. Only time will tell. It’s recovering fast. Shukriya Aap Sab Ke Pyaar aur Dua Ke liye. It was very encouraging to know that besides my friends and family I have a very concerned social media family as well. Love you all ❤️❤️❤️ And thank you my lovely husband for almost catching a flight to come here. You are my strength @krushna30 Big hug to our doc friend.''

For the uninformed, Kashmera met with an accident after bumping into a mirror in a mall in the US a few days ago. The actress had earlier revealed that her husband Krushna wanted to leave his shoot and come to take care of her but she did not let him do so because he would have told her 'Naak kaat li apni.'