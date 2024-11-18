Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update

Actress Kashmera Shah, who was involved in an accident in the USA, is out of danger now. On Monday (November 18), Kashmera posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat and expressed gratitude for her survival. She mentioned that it was a close call and that she was alone at the time of the accident.

In an interaction with ETimes, Kashmera's sister-in-law, actress Arti Singh, revealed what exactly happened.

Arti revealed that the freak accident took place in a mall. She reportedly stated that Kashmera accidentally dashed into a mirror glass, causing bleeding. "We were all worried after we saw her post. I spoke to Kashmera and she said she is recovering now," Arti said.

Along with the photo of blood-soaked tissues, Kashmera wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today."

Her husband Krushna Abhishek later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe.

The couple were recently seen together on the reality cooking show 'Laughter Chefs'. While comedian Bharti Singh hosted the show, it had other celebrities including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma as contestants.

Krushna is currently part of the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix'.