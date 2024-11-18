 Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update

Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update

Actress Kashmera Shah, who was involved in an accident in the USA, is out of danger now. Her sister-in-law, actress Arti Singh, revealed that the accident took place in a mall. She said Kashmera accidentally dashed into a mirror glass. On Monday, Kashmera posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat and expressed gratitude for her survival

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kashmera Shah, who was involved in an accident in the USA, is out of danger now. On Monday (November 18), Kashmera posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat and expressed gratitude for her survival. She mentioned that it was a close call and that she was alone at the time of the accident.

In an interaction with ETimes, Kashmera's sister-in-law, actress Arti Singh, revealed what exactly happened.

Arti revealed that the freak accident took place in a mall. She reportedly stated that Kashmera accidentally dashed into a mirror glass, causing bleeding. "We were all worried after we saw her post. I spoke to Kashmera and she said she is recovering now," Arti said.

Read Also
Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was...
article-image

Along with the photo of blood-soaked tissues, Kashmera wrote on Instagram, "Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today."

FPJ Shorts
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow
Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man
Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man
Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota
Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota
VIDEO: French Farmers Rebel Against EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal; President Emmanuel Macron Opposes Agreement
VIDEO: French Farmers Rebel Against EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal; President Emmanuel Macron Opposes Agreement

Her husband Krushna Abhishek later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe.

The couple were recently seen together on the reality cooking show 'Laughter Chefs'. While comedian Bharti Singh hosted the show, it had other celebrities including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma as contestants.

Krushna is currently part of the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh...

Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh...

Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man

Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man

Sushmita Sen Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Sushmita Sen Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Actor-Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers Spine Injury, Fractures C6 & C7 Vertebrae: Report

Actor-Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers Spine Injury, Fractures C6 & C7 Vertebrae: Report

Ashneer Grover Reacts After Being Slammed By Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 18: 'Invite As Guest Was Not...

Ashneer Grover Reacts After Being Slammed By Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 18: 'Invite As Guest Was Not...