 Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was Going To Happen'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was Going To Happen'

Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was Going To Happen'

Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, was involved in an accident while she was in the USA. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of blood-soaked tissues and wrote, "Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring (sic)."

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, was involved in an accident while she was in America. The actress took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat.

In her post, she expressed immense gratitude for her survival and mentioned that it was a close call.

Kashmera, who was alone at the time of the accident, thanked God for saving her.

"Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma," read her post.

FPJ Shorts
ACME Solar Shares Surge Nearly 10% To Hit Upper Circuit After Subsidiary Secures Loan From REC For Renewable Energy Projects
ACME Solar Shares Surge Nearly 10% To Hit Upper Circuit After Subsidiary Secures Loan From REC For Renewable Energy Projects
'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife Sheena Bajaj REFUSED To Watch Current Track Of Show
'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife Sheena Bajaj REFUSED To Watch Current Track Of Show
Telangana Govt Medical College Faculty Member Takes Student To Barber Shop, Gets His Head Tonsured; Probe Underway
Telangana Govt Medical College Faculty Member Takes Student To Barber Shop, Gets His Head Tonsured; Probe Underway
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Leader Dr Anil Bonde Slams Congress Over Soybean Pricing Promises, Says, 'First Fulfill Promises Made To Karnataka Farmers'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Leader Dr Anil Bonde Slams Congress Over Soybean Pricing Promises, Says, 'First Fulfill Promises Made To Karnataka Farmers'

Her husband Krushna Abhishek later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe.

Read Also
'Thin Line Between Humour & Mockery': Bengali Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay SLAMS Krushna Abhishek For...
article-image

The couple were recently seen together on the reality cooking show 'Laughter Chefs'.

Comedian Bharti Singh hosted the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. The show had other celebrities including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.

Krushna is currently part of the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix'.

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...
article-image

The first season of the show featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and his family. The show also featured guests such as cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran, and many icons from the entertainment and sports industries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife...

'Na Main Dekhungi, Na Sunna Hai..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Reveals Why Wife...

Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle...

Punjabi Singer Garry Sandhu Shows Middle Finger To Man Calling Him 'Jaali', Gets Into Heated Scuffle...

Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was...

Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was...

'Such A Vamp': Aamir Khan Calls Singham Again's Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Galti', Video Of Chat...

'Such A Vamp': Aamir Khan Calls Singham Again's Clash With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 'Galti', Video Of Chat...

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang Acknowledge 'Liking' Each Other, Former Says, 'I Like...

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang Acknowledge 'Liking' Each Other, Former Says, 'I Like...