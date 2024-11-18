Kashmera Shah Meets With 'Freak Accident' In USA, Shares Photos Of Blood-Soaked Tissues: 'Worse Was Going To Happen'

Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, was involved in an accident while she was in America. The actress took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat.

In her post, she expressed immense gratitude for her survival and mentioned that it was a close call.

Kashmera, who was alone at the time of the accident, thanked God for saving her.

"Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma," read her post.

Her husband Krushna Abhishek later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe.

The couple were recently seen together on the reality cooking show 'Laughter Chefs'.

Comedian Bharti Singh hosted the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. The show had other celebrities including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.

Krushna is currently part of the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix'.

The first season of the show featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and his family. The show also featured guests such as cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran, and many icons from the entertainment and sports industries.