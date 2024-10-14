Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front Of Govinda: 'Ab Aana Tumlog...'

Krushna Abhishek who has been married to wife Kashmera Shah for more than a decade, attributes his success in the standup comedy genre to wife Kahsmera. The popular comedian, recently spoke to Bharti Singh on her podcast, where he recalled his eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 in front of his mama (maternal uncle) Govinda.

Recalling the same, the actor reveals that he was pitted against his cousin Ragini Khanna and his mama Govinda was a guest on the show that day. He states that the makers of the show had planned to evict him on the same day. Krushna says, ''They had planned my eviction in front of my mama. The hosts were Sumeet Raghavan and Mona Singh. So when they announced my eviction, I looked at Chichi mama and he also got confused ke aise kaise.''

Revealing how much it affected him, Krushna says, ''Ragini was looking at me from the balcony. I was shocked. Madhuri ji then requested for a break and I was extremely upset. Someone from my staff then called Kashmera to inform about my elimination.''

Further revealing how wife Kashmera stormed on the stage just before he was about to leave, Krushna says, ''The shoot was on and Mona was about to begin the shoot. I saw Kashmera coming from the backstage. She snatched the mic from Mona's hand and said, 'Sony walo, galat kaam kiya hai tumne. Ab aana tumlog comedy circus ke liye.'' rushna revealed that the actress yelled at the team in front of Govinda. ''She then held my hand and took me to the car. I was scared but Kashmera had full confidence in my talent,'' reveals Krushna.

On the work front, both Krushna and Kashmera were last seen participating together in Laughter Chef and their camraderie received a lot of love.