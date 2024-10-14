 Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front Of Govinda: 'Ab Aana Tumlog...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKrushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front Of Govinda: 'Ab Aana Tumlog...'

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front Of Govinda: 'Ab Aana Tumlog...'

Krushna Abhishek, in a recent interaction with Bharti Singh for her podcast revealed being eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 in front of his mama Govinda. He also recalled how his wife Kashmera gave the channel and the team of the show a earful after his eviction.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image

Krushna Abhishek who has been married to wife Kashmera Shah for more than a decade, attributes his success in the standup comedy genre to wife Kahsmera. The popular comedian, recently spoke to Bharti Singh on her podcast, where he recalled his eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 in front of his mama (maternal uncle) Govinda.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says,...
article-image

Recalling the same, the actor reveals that he was pitted against his cousin Ragini Khanna and his mama Govinda was a guest on the show that day. He states that the makers of the show had planned to evict him on the same day. Krushna says, ''They had planned my eviction in front of my mama. The hosts were Sumeet Raghavan and Mona Singh. So when they announced my eviction, I looked at Chichi mama and he also got confused ke aise kaise.''

Revealing how much it affected him, Krushna says, ''Ragini was looking at me from the balcony. I was shocked. Madhuri ji then requested for a break and I was extremely upset. Someone from my staff then called Kashmera to inform about my elimination.''

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek Dresses As 'Mama' Govinda's Raja Babu On TGIKS 2, Mimics Him Amid Feud: 'Gaali...
article-image

Further revealing how wife Kashmera stormed on the stage just before he was about to leave, Krushna says, ''The shoot was on and Mona was about to begin the shoot. I saw Kashmera coming from the backstage. She snatched the mic from Mona's hand and said, 'Sony walo, galat kaam kiya hai tumne. Ab aana tumlog comedy circus ke liye.'' rushna revealed that the actress yelled at the team in front of Govinda. ''She then held my hand and took me to the car. I was scared but Kashmera had full confidence in my talent,'' reveals Krushna.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do Patti Trailer Launch (VIDEO)
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution
Delhi Govt Imposes Ban On Firecrackers Till January 1 To Combat Air Pollution

On the work front, both Krushna and Kashmera were last seen participating together in Laughter Chef and their camraderie received a lot of love.

Read Also
Krushna Abhishek Shares 'Mama' Govinda's Health Update After Gunshot Incident, Puts Aside Family...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

'Don't Be Daft': Kajol SNAPS At Journalist For Asking To Share 'Anecdote' On Being Betrayed At Do...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Watch: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance With Daughter, Request Paps Not To...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested For Drunken Driving, Hitting 2-Wheeler In Kerala

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...

Krushna Abhishek Recalls Wife Kashmera Shah's Angry Reaction On His Elimination From JDJ 4 In Front...